//‘Homerun to Health’ provides services for City of Valdosta employees

Photo LtoR: Jada Carithers, Human Resources Coordinator; Catherine Ammons, City Deputy Manager of Administration; Jennie Boyer, Senior Human Resources Manager; Azhia Smothers, Human Resources Coordinator.

VALDOSTA – “Homerun to Health” is a health and benefits fair for city employees hosted by the City of Valdosta Human Resources department.

On Wednesday, April 27th, the city of Valdosta Human Resources department hosted its health and benefits fair for city employees titled “Homerun to Health” at the Mathis City Auditorium. The purpose of the fair is to provide services and support for city employees and many vendors and employees dressed according to the baseball theme. “Our employees work hard all year taking care of our citizens. This is an opportunity to focus on the health and well-being of our employees,” stated Jennie Boyer, Senior Human Resources Manager for the City of Valdosta. Each year, the City of Valdosta Human Resources Department holds an employee health fair at Mathis Auditorium. The event hosts health and wellness vendors, prize raffles, and a free lunch for all employees.

This event further connects city employees with businesses and resources to help them in their wellness journey. “Local businesses can be of benefit to our employees by showcasing their services directly to them,” stated Boyer. Lunch for employees and volunteers were provided by Taylor Insurance. Vendors included organizations and businesses in the insurance, public health, banking nonprofits and many more.