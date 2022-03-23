//Walmart makes donation to Wiregrass Foundation

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements accepts a check from Julie Germani, Walmart Distribution Center Human Resources Manager, for $1,000 for the Wiregrass Foundation to support students.

Walmart Local Community Grant program made a donation to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation to support students’ education.

Release:

The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation received a $1,000 donation from the Walmart Distribution Center in Douglas, Georgia. The donation was provided through Walmart’s Local Community Grant program and will support Wiregrass students in a variety of ways, including scholarships, books, and required program tools. Walmart Local Community Grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations. The Walmart Distribution Center is a longtime partner of Wiregrass.

Learn more about Wiregrass’ programs at wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Summer and Fall Semesters. Summer classes begin May 16 or Summer Express begins May 31. If your business would like to learn how you can donate to any Wiregrass program, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising, at 229-333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.