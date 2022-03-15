//Tree Commission improving Valdosta with urban forestry

Share with friends

The Valdosta Tree Commission improves the city with educating on the importance and value trees have on the welfare and health of citizens.

According to a City Focus interview on Metro 17 Valdosta, the Valdosta Tree Commission started in 1984 as one of few advisory boards created by the City Council for expertise in urban forestry. The Tree Commission assists the city in making recommendations for landscape ordinances, creating educational programs, along with, maintaining and improving the tree canopy. The Tree Commission holds meetings every month in the City Hall Annex Building for anyone trained or interested in becoming a member of the City’s urban forest management.

For more information, a video link has been provided on the Valdosta Tree Commission interview from Metro 17 Valdosta.