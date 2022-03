Share with friends

Valdosta’s Mayor Matheson held a Mock Press Conference with the Valdosta State University’s Journalism students.

Release:

According to a video by Metro 17 Valdosta, students from Valdosta State University’s journalism class visited Town Hall for a Mock Press Conference with Valdosta’s Mayor Matheson. The purpose of the press conference is to give students experience on how to interview a public figure.

For more information the Metro 17 Valdosta video is provided below.