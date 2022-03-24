//Local public safety agencies partner for career fair

Share with friends

Local agencies are partnering for the Valdosta Public Safety Career Fair to bring the community a one-stop shop for jobs in public safety.

Are you ready to become a part of something challenging, yet rewarding? Ready to be a part of something that matters, something that makes a difference? Well, we are proud to present the Valdosta Public Safety Career Fair to our community and surrounding areas where five agencies are looking to HIRE YOU!

Valdosta Public Safety Career Fair is a one-stop career shop for a job in police, fire, EMS, and community supervision.

The Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, Valdosta State University Police Department, South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services, and the Valdosta Department of Community Supervision are partnering to bring you this one-stop career shop for public safety (Police, Fire, EMS,

Community Supervision)

Come and meet recruiters on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multipurpose Room, 300 North Lee Street, Valdosta, GA for the opportunity of a lifetime.

For more information, contact Lieutenant Sabrina Smith of the Valdosta Department at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at 229-293-3099.