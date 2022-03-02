//LHS baseball, softball field renovations are complete

Share with friends

The artificial turf renovations to the baseball and softball fields at Lowndes High School have been completed by the Sports Turf Company.

Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce the completion of the baseball and softball fields at Lowndes High School. The project consisted of renovating both the baseball field and softball fields to artificial turf.

“The renovation to both fields are huge for our program,” Lowndes County Schools Athletic Director Randy McPherson said. “The artificial turf system installed raises the bar for our coaches and athletes in terms of performance, durability and safety. The reduced maintenance and quick turnaround the artificial turf provides for games is an added bonus.”

Lowndes High School baseball and softball field artificial turf system renovations by Sports Turf Company.

Sports Turf Company renovated the Vikings’ existing natural grass fields to an artificial turf system that will reduce rainouts and endure high traffic with little downtime. The artificial turf system features AstroTurf’s Diamond Series turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, and rubber infill, BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s Diamond Series is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and nylon monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25 millimeter thickness to improve player safety, provide more effective drainage and ensure a firm, consistent field surface.

“We’re honored Lowndes High School has entrusted us to not only renovate their facilities, but looks to us as the expert in athletic facility construction,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “The elite system we installed is designed specifically for baseball and softball, so the players and coaches will feel the difference in footing, ball bounce and playability.”

Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owner’s advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.

For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.