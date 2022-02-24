//VSU’s Department of Accounting maintains accreditation

Share with friends











VSU’s Department of Accounting earns an extended specialized accreditation for providing the highest quality programs for students.

Release:

The Department of Accounting at Valdosta State University has earned extended specialized accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Accreditation is a voluntary, nongovernmental process that includes a rigorous external review of an institution of higher education’s ability to provide the highest quality programs. It helps to ensure that students are learning material that is most relevant to their particular field of study, preparing them to be effective leaders and lifelong learners capable of meeting the needs of a changing global society upon graduation.

AACSB initially accredited VSU’s Department of Accounting in 2018.

“I am very excited about the success of the Department of Accounting’s first reaccreditation,” said Dr. Candace Witherspoon, interim department head. “This would not have been possible without the efforts of our faculty, staff, students, and business community.”

Continuous improvement reviews are scheduled every five years, an effort to confirm VSU’s long-term value to its local, regional, national, and international stakeholders, including alumni, donors, and the business community.

About two percent of collegiate accounting programs worldwide are accredited by AACSB. Specialized accreditation has a positive impact on the ability of graduates to find employment and to pursue advanced degrees and training at colleges and universities around the world.

VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration has held general business accreditation from AACSB since 1981, placing it among the top five percent of business colleges worldwide. Only 926 business schools in 60 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation for their business programs. Of those 190 hold an additional specialized accreditation for their accounting programs.

The Department of Accounting at VSU offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy.

Founded in 1916, AACSB’s mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. It connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal — to create the next generation of great leaders.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/accounting/

http://www.aacsb.edu/