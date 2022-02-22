//VSU ranked No. 1 in online Doctor of Education programs

Share with friends
VSU has earned a spot as No. 1 on the 2022 list of the Most Affordable Online Doctor of Education Programs on EdDPrograms.org.
Valdosta State University has earned the No. 1 spot on EdDPrograms.org’s 2022 list of the Most Affordable Online Doctor of Education Programs.
VSU offers the Doctor of Education in four areas, including two in a fully online format and two in a hybrid format:
• Curriculum and Instruction: Learning and Development (online)
• Leadership (online)
• Curriculum and Instruction: P-12 Disciplinary Concentration (hybrid)
• Adult and Career Education (hybrid)
https://www.valdosta.edu/coehs
https://www.eddprograms.org/schools/affordable-online-doctor-of-education-programs/