//VSU ranked No. 1 in online Doctor of Education programs

VSU has earned a spot as No. 1 on the 2022 list of the Most Affordable Online Doctor of Education Programs on EdDPrograms.org.

VSU offers the Doctor of Education in four areas, including two in a fully online format and two in a hybrid format:

• Curriculum and Instruction: Learning and Development (online)

• Leadership (online)

• Curriculum and Instruction: P-12 Disciplinary Concentration (hybrid)

• Adult and Career Education (hybrid)

https://www.valdosta.edu/coehs

https://www.eddprograms.org/schools/affordable-online-doctor-of-education-programs/