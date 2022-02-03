//Turner Center presents free Harriet Tubman show this Friday

Share with friends











The Turner Center will present a free live performance of the Harriet Tubman & the Underground Railroad musical this Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents a free live performance of the Harriet Tubman & the Underground Railroad musical on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The touring cast of the renowned Virginia Repertory Theatre will perform this stirring drama at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center, located at 3101 Barack Obama Blvd., in Valdosta.

This is a classic tribute to a great American who freed herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Harriet Tubman’s courage helped to change the world, and young and mature audiences alike will share her adventurous life and will be deeply moved by the musical history lesson.

This performance is made possible through the Turner Center’s partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System, Publix Super Markets Charities, Greater Valdosta United Way, Center for the Arts Guild, and City of Valdosta.

“The Turner Center is proud to partner with our sponsors to bring this nationally touring performance and musical message to our community,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “This is one of many art and cultural-enriching experiences that the Turner Center provides year-round, particularly during this 60th anniversary of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission taking place throughout 2022. We invite everyone to take advantage of this free family activity.”

Admission for the evening performance is free on a first-come first-serve basis. For more information about this program or other events and activities, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.