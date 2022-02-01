//City councilmember receives outstanding achievement

Share with friends











A Valdosta City Councilmember has received the prestigious Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute Certificate of Achievement.

Valdosta Councilmember Eric Howard received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Cities United Summit in Atlanta on January 23.

The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a Certificate of Achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of a series of more than 70 courses.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Councilmember Howard for this accomplishment and for the dedication he’s shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities.