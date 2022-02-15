//Bruce Willis movie produced in Fitzgerald featured in South Georgia Film Festival

Share with friends











The South Georgia Film festival will screen an Oscar nominated Best Picture and premieres a Bruce Willis movie produced in Fitzgerald, GA.

With over 20 invited presenters and numerous attending filmmakers, the 6th Annual South Georgia Film festival is highlighted by an outdoor screening of the film CODA, recently nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, and the South Georgia Premiere of AMERICAN SIEGE, starring Bruce Willis and produced in Fitzgerald, GA.

“We’re showcasing the art and industry of filmmaking for our community,” said Festival Director Jason Brown, “But we’re also bringing tons of people to South Georgia to discover what our community has to offer to them.”

This year’s presenters and judges make up some of the most interesting and inspiring filmmakers to come to Valdosta in some time. With 23 invited presenters and judges along with an anticipated 32 screening filmmakers coming to town, the SGFF sees itself as the largest local event for film in the area to showcase what is possible for the industry in our community.

Producer Alexander Kane and Director Edward Drake will be screening AMERICAN SIEGE Saturday March 5 in the Valdosta State University Student Union Theater. The film was produced in Kane’s home of Fitzgerald, GA. Willis made several films in Fitzgerald and Siege is the most recent, having been released nationally in January of 2022. This will be the first public screening of the film in South Georgia.

Also, with the cooperation of Apple and Apple TV, the film CODA will be screened on the College of the Arts lawn on Saturday March 5. CODA, recently nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards, focuses on a deaf family whose hearing daughter wants to leave to become a singer. While the film won awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, it has had limited distribution until being release on Apple TV this past fall. In cooperation with VSU’s ASL/English interpreting program, the SGFF is excited to present this film for the first time in Valdosta. Throughout the festival, ASL Interpreters are available by request for the panels on each day. Requests should be made through the VSU Access Office by February 24th (VP: 229.375.5871). The screening is open to the public, but passholders will have preferred seating. Hot chocolate will be made available through Aramark.

The festival includes numerous other presentations throughout the weekend:

Recent recipient of a Southern Documentary Fund grant, Daresha Kyi will be presenting a work-in-progress panel about her upcoming project BLACK VOTERS MATTER. Kyi will be leaving directly from Valdosta for Austin, TX where she will be presenting her film MAMA BEARS at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

The 23-year-old Atlanta filmmaker Chatejah George will be speaking on her journey to establish C&C Studio Movie Film Studio. Honnie Korngold of South Georgia Studios & Film Academy will be talking with George in relation to their upcoming construction in Brooks County. The infrastructure necessary for filmmaking is key, but the perseverance of those building it is inspiring.



Valdosta State University Theater Alum Myles Grier will be present to discuss his journey as an actor and filmmaker. Moderated by VSU faculty Ian Anderson, Myles will be screening a film he directed during the festival while working with the VSU Theater program throughout the week.



Each year, the Valdosta State University Mass Media program hosts a panel recognizing some of our successful alums. This year’s VSU Mass Media Alumni panel includes Frank Amoroso of Marvel Studios, podcaster John Brown, Olivia Gregory of West Networks in Gainesville, FL, and Saige Ashe.



After many screenings, visiting filmmakers present will be available for question and answer sessions. This year, a handful have also been asked to participate in a panel. Those filmmakers include Jon Matthews, director of ANG MOTEL; Nathan Bach, director of NO SMALL DREAMS; Doug Hawley, returning filmmaker and director of SWEETEST DAY; Ole Miss Professor Jonathan Clayton, director of OXFORD: A PLACE FOR ART; and Brinceton Baum and Maggie Rogers of MONSTER?.



Returning judges and presenters include 2021 Best Fest winner Geena Hernandez, filmmaker Thomas Grant from ABAC, VSU Alum Brantly Jackson, Columbia State professor of film David Smith, founders of Film Impact Georgia Melissa Simpson and Molly Coffee, and Chuck Thomas of the AFC Indie Filmmaking Podcast.

Unlike most of the films during the festival which will be available on our Eventive online platform, our presenters and special screenings are only available as live events.

“This year’s festival offers many ways for people to participate,” Brown said. “Go online, spend the day, or spend the weekend – find your way to join the party.”

The majority of films are available on our online platform EVENTIVE, beginning March 1 and ending March 10. Watch any film block from your home for just $5. Attend any day’s films and panels for $15. Enjoy all the panels, films and after parties with our $40 pass. Step backstage to our green room and grab a festival shirt with our exclusive VIP Pass for $100. Check out our schedule and purchase the pass that works for you at http://sgff22.Eventive.org or http://SouthGeorgiaFilm.com/

The 2022 festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Valdosta State University, Georgia Power, South Georgia Studios and Film Academy, Valdosta-Lowndes County Tourism Authority, the City of Valdosta, the Georgia Film Office, Georgia Beer Company, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, the Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta Main Street, Georgia Production Partnership, Fairway, and MUBI.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Festival Director Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or southgeorgiafilm@valdosta.edu