//Arrest made for assault at Valdosta Circle K

31-year-old Shaterica Gibbs was arrested after assaulting a clerk at a Circle K convenience store on Ashley St. in Valdosta.

Release:

Arrested: Shaterica Gibbs, African American female, age 31, resident of Valdosta

On February 24, 2022, at approximately 2:14 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Circle K convenience store, 1800 North Ashley Street, after a citizen called E911 and reported that the store clerk had been assaulted. When officers arrived on the scene, the clerk stated two subjects entered the store and became angry. One of the subjects, later identified as Shatercia Gibbs, began throwing different items at the clerk while damaging the store.

The investigation also showed Gibbs physically assaulted the clerk as he was attempting to get both subjects to leave the store. Once the clerk was able to get both subjects out of the store, Gibbs went to her vehicle and retrieved a firearm. Gibbs then pointed the firearm at the clerk, who had gone back inside the business and locked the doors.

The store clerk received minor injuries during the incident. Gibbs was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault-felony;

Criminal Damage to Property-felony; and

Battery-misdemeanor.

This case is still under investigation.

“We are grateful no one was seriously injured during this incident. This situation should have never happened and could have been avoided if the offenders had just left and not escalated the situation,” Captain Scottie Johns.