//VMS Teacher Recognized by VSU

Share with friends











Release:

Pictured (Left to Right), Mrs. Courtney Agyabeng-Dadzie (6th grade science teacher at VMS) and Ms. Mya Curry (VSU student teacher).

On Friday, November 18, 2021, Mrs Courtney Agyabeng-Dadzie was presented with the Blazin’ Apple Award in recognition for going beyond the call of duty to mentor a future educator. In partnership with Valdosta State University College of Education and Human Services, Mrs. Agyabeng-Dadzie served as a mentor and guide to Mya Curry. Ms. Curry is pursuing a degree in education and was serving as an apprentice educator for the month of November. Congratulations Wildcat!