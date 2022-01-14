//Student excels with adult education program, ESL classes

Share with friends











Wiregrass’ Adult Education program and English as a Second Language classes are removing barriers for a student from Venezuela.

After moving to the United States from Venezuela, Wiregrass student Adriana Weffer struggled with learning a new language and getting the help she needed. “I worked factory jobs in the mobile home industry and was having a lot of trouble with the English language including understanding and speaking it,” shared Weffer. Having a strong work ethic and a determined spirit, she decided to make a change in her life.

Weffer learned that Wiregrass Georgia Technical College offered English as a Second Language class (ESL) and enrolled in the free classes to help her learn English. Wiregrass offers ESL classes to non-English speaking students in Coffee and Lowndes counties. Having learned to speak English now, she credits the ESL classes for building her confidence and independence. “The instructors helped build my self-confidence and I’m able now to speak for myself concerning my business and personal affairs,” shared Weffer.

Weffer was ready to learn more and set a goal to finish her High School Equivalency. Before she could begin this part of her educational journey, one more thing in her life had to be in place. “It was important to me to gain my financial independence so I could focus more on my educational goals,” shared Weffer. Weffer used the skills she learned working in the mobile home industry and started her own real estate investment company, Weffer Rentals, LLC. Through her company, Weffer purchases and renovates rental properties.

“I am independent now that I can speak English and I feel I am growing as a person,” shared Weffer. “I want to continue growing and hungry to learn more now that more doors are open for me.” She shared that education is something that no one can take away from you, when you learn it, it stays with you forever. Weffer credits Wiregrass and says the college is a blessing where one can get the education they need. Currently, she is still enrolled in Wiregrass Adult Education free GED® classes and expects to take her final test next month. Once she finshes her GED® she plans to enroll in the college’s Cosmetology program.

Weffer was chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2022 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student of the Year. EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. The award was announced on October 19 at a reception sponsored by the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and ERCO Worldwide. This was the 24th annual event to honor an adult education student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. She was nominated by Adult Education Instructor, Sandra Scurry.

The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available. It also seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs.

Adriana will attend the Georgia EAGLE Leadership Institute March 14-16, 2022 in Atlanta. The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs. The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education (OAE) sponsors the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute.

Those interested in enrolling in the free ESL classes or the high school equivalency classes to work toward GED® or HiSET, can contact the adult education office on the Coffee Campus at 229-468-2263 or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.