SGMC welcomes cardiac electrophysiologist Kamil Hanna, MD, FACC, to SGMC Cardiology.

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce cardiac electrophysiologist Kamil Hanna, MD, FACC, has joined SGMC Cardiology. SGMC Cardiology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive specialty group in the region.

Dr. Hanna comes to Valdosta from Albany, Georgia, where he served patients over the past 15 years. As a cardiologist specializing in cardiac electrophysiology, Dr. Hanna treats patients with abnormal heart rhythms (electrical activity of the heart) by using highly sophisticated pacemakers, catheter ablations, and specialized medications to diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms. Often patients with these cardiac conditions present with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pains or dizziness, and/or palpitations.

According to SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson, the addition of Dr. Hanna and cardiac electrophysiology services is a game-changer for this community. “Dr. Hanna’s skillset complements the well-rounded team of cardiologists, cardiovascular and vascular surgeons currently serving in our health system. Nurturing and growing this program is vital to the health of our community due to the high rate of heart and vascular disease.”

Dr. Hanna is a genuine and honest physician who provides patients with available options to help them determine their preferred treatment plan.

“I always tell my patients I’m their consultant and will never convince them to do anything they don’t want to do. Every patient deserves an authentic and trustworthy relationship with their physician, and I’m glad to help in any way I can,” stated Dr. Hanna.

Dr. Hanna received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon. He completed his residency in internal medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia. Dr. Hanna is board certified in cardiovascular disease.

He also completed his fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science in Little Rock, Arkansas and his fellowship in electrophysiology from the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dr. Hanna is married to Jill and together they have three children. In his free time he enjoys hunting and fishing.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hanna, call 229-433-8160. SGMC Cardiology is located on the third floor of the SGMC Professional Building at 2409 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta. For more information, visit sgmc.org.