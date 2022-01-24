//Lake Park resident killed in single-vehicle accident

Share with friends











A 46-year-old Lake Park resident was killed on Friday evening in a single-vehicle accident on Madison Highway.

Release:

Deceased: Christina Viars, Caucasian female, age 46, resident of Lake Park

On January 21, 2022, at approximately 9:55 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of Madison Highway. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a vehicle had struck a concrete utility pole. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Christina Viars, was the only occupant in the vehicle. Viars was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene. The accident is still under investigation.