//Wiregrass students sign apprenticeship agreement with Langdale Forest Products

Students in Wiregrass Tech’s Mechatronics and Industrial Systems Technology programs have signed an apprenticeship agreement with Langdale Forest Products. The Apprenticeship program is a proven solution for many businesses to recruit, train, and retain highly skilled workers. Businesses partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program have observed a reduction in turnover costs, higher productivity, and a more diverse workforce.

Students who are now earning while they learn are Sam Anderson, Industrial Systems Technology, and Levi Brown, Mechatronics Technology. These students are learning in the Wiregrass classroom and in the field while working at Langdale Forest Products.

Langdale Forest Products Co. Technical Director Jim Hickman shared, “We have had great success providing higher than average wages to select college students while training what we hope will be our future, highly skilled workforce.”

The Apprenticeship program is a form of job training that provides a paid learning environment for students with set wage progression and the ability to gain real work experience before they graduate. If your business would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, please contact Nicole West, Executive Director of Departmental Affairs, at nicole.west@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2100 ext. 4837.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, located in South Georgia, is committed to preparing students for successful careers in an ever-changing workforce. Wiregrass is accepting new students for Spring Semester; classes begin on January 10, 2022. 107 majors qualify for the HOPE Career Grant, and several of those programs are on the approved apprenticeship list. Eligible students could have their college tuition and fees completely covered by the HOPE Grant and the HOPE Career Grant. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.