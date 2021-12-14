//SGMC Names Bruce Williams Radiation Center

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center announces the naming of the Bruce Williams Radiation Center located inside the Pearlman Cancer Center. The center features two state-of-the-art linear accelerators which provide radiation therapy to nearly two-thirds of cancer patients. This investment made possible by a signature estate gift from the late Bruce Williams.

Williams, a banker at First State Bank & Trust for more than 50 years, was well-known throughout the Valdosta community for his generosity and had been a long-time donor to the health system.

“Mr. Williams’ decision to leave a lasting legacy to the SGMC Foundation will have an impact on future generations of cancer patients for years to come,” said Hilary Gibbs, SGMC Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Dr. John Devine, Medical Director for Radiation Oncology, said, “The new linear accelerators provide additional capabilities, such as stereotactic radiosurgery, volume modulated arc therapy, and surface guided radiation therapy including deep inspiration breath hold.”

According to Devine, this means patients receive high definition dynamic treatment of complex or challenging cancers with submillimeter accuracy. The treatment time is also significantly quicker.

Pearlman serves a 15-county area, treating nearly 2,000 patients each year. Pearlman has performed approximately 100,000 treatments through the linear accelerator and more than 250,000 radiation oncology procedures in the last decade. The center is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the American College of Radiology.

For more information about the SGMC Foundation or to learn about philanthropic opportunities, visit sgmcfoundation.org or call 229-433-1071.

