//Registration for VLPRA’s Youth Winter Soccer League is underway

Release:

Registration is happening now for VLPRA’s Youth Winter Soccer League. The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority offers the program to children as young as three years old, teaching them soccer basics while promoting physical activity. Meanwhile, the program offers older players a competitive soccer outlet. No matter the age, VLPRA soccer is a fantastic opportunity for exercise while also instilling lifelong values of good sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork.

The league is school based, so children will register based on school district. The youngest league, Pre-K, is open to children as young as three. While the littlest players aren’t in school yet, parents should still register them based on school district.

The deadline is January 2nd at midnight, and the season runs from January through March. All games and practices will be at VLPRA’s Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex. The registration fee includes a jersey and socks.

Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta.

Who: Children ages 3-13 years old

When: Registration ends January 2nd

Where: Register online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street

Price: $65 for Pre-K; $85 for all other leagues