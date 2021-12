Share with friends











Release:

American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 607 located at 728 East Hill Avenue, Valdosta cordially invite you to join us Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1pm as we celebrate the joy of giving this holiday season. Each year the American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 607 set time aside to give toys to the children of our community.

We sincerely hope your schedule permits you to join us and greet the children.

Thank you