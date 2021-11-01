//Mule Creek bridge road closure in Brooks County

Share with friends











Release:

The Mule Creek bridge on State Route (SR) 122 in Brooks County is scheduled to close to non-local through traffic Nov. 11 for replacement.

The contractor is permitted to close the road for 270 calendar days. The detour route will be designated with signs and advanced notification signs will be posted before the bridge closes. The detour roads will be US 319, SR 33, US 84, SR 333 and SR 133.

The existing bridge was built in 1940 and is considered to be in fair condition but does not meet current design standards and shows signs of age. It has two, 11-foot lanes and one-foot shoulders. The new bridge will have two, 12-foot lanes and six-foot shoulders on both sides. It will be built in the same location. The approximately $2.7 million construction contract was awarded earlier this year.

Caption: Map of the Mule Creek bridge replacement project on State Route (SR) 122 in Brooks County.