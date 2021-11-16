//Lowndes Fire Rescue hosts Structural Fire Control course

Share with friends











Photo: Firefighters from Lowndes County, Valdosta, Thomas County, Thomasville, Cairo, Grady County and the City of Tifton took part in a Structural Fire Control course hosted by Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue hosted a Structural Fire Control course, facilitated by the Georgia Fire Academy, on November 6th and 7th. Firefighters from Lowndes County, Valdosta, Thomas County, Thomasville, Cairo, Grady County and the City of Tifton participated.







Photos: Lowndes County, Valdosta, Thomas County, Thomasville, Cairo, Grady County and the City of Tifton firefighters took part in a Structural Fire Control course hosted by Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

Instruction focused on response strategy, tactics, and best practices for firefighters controlling fires within a structure. The course is designed to help fire service organizations establish effective strategies that consider tactics, search, rescue, and fire suppression operations, as well as civilian and responder safety.

Students were placed through several scenarios utilizing Lowndes County’s live fire burn building that simulated fighting fires at ground levels, upper floors and lower floors of buildings. Per Training Captain Bennie Kennedy, “This training allows firefighters to see, first-hand, fire dynamics in buildings and practice fire control and extinguishment; all in the interest of public and first responder safety.”

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue visit: www.lowndescounty.com.