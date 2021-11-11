//Leadership Lowndes Class of 2020/2021 graduates

Share with friends











Release:

The Leadership Lowndes Class of 2020/2021 graduated from the immersive county-wide leadership program this month, becoming the first class in the organization’s 30+ year history to be extended an extra year.

Graduation was held Thursday, November 4th at the Train Depot in Hahira. Leadership Lowndes President Scott Matheson emceed the event that included live music and dinner. In addition to the graduation certificate presentation, two of the 25 graduates received extra honors. The class voted Kelley Saxon as the Tess Price Cox Spirit of Enthusiasm recipient. That award is given to someone who embodies the spirit of the Leadership Lowndes Program. The class also voted Jordan Klaus as Class President.

The Honorable Judge H. Arthur McLane presented the award that bears his name to Leadership Lowndes Past President Angie Crawford. The award is given to an individual or business who demonstrates exceptional support of the Leadership Lowndes organization and its mission.

The Graduating Class of 2020/2021 are:

Nearing Adams Elizabeth Backe Andrea Bridges Bernard Bulemu, Jr. Gabbi Metts Dr. Patrick Chancy Yurshema Flanders Amanda Hamrick Jaqueline Hickman Bill Holt Jarmisha Hudson Ashlyn Johnson Chris Jones Jordan Klaus Don Luke Christi Marsh Tim McCoppin Robby Moorfield George Page BJ Pyrzenski Tyshon Reed Kelley Saxon Royce Thomas Robyn West John Williams

Participants were selected in the fall of 2019 and began the year long program in January of 2020. They completed the annual retreat and their first program day before Leadership Lowndes suspended all activity because of the pandemic.

The organization regrouped and relaunched the class in 2021. With the help of area businesses and organizations, Leadership Lowndes was able to hold several educational program days for classmates to learn the inner workings of a variety of industries in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Classmates also participated in community service projects including a donation drive for Legacy Behavioral Health Services, fundraising for the Miracle League of Valdosta, and assisting in the renovation of The Meeting Place, a transitional center for homeless women. The class also voted on a non-profit organization to receive additional funding. Based on their vote, Leadership Lowndes will donate $500 to the Miracle League of Valdosta.

The class now moves to alumni status and will be responsible for helping plan for next year’s program.

The Leadership Lowndes Class of 2022 will be announced prior to the new class reception on December 2nd.