Local NewsNovember 11, 2021

Leadership Lowndes Class of 2020/2021 graduates

The Leadership Lowndes Class of 2020/2021 graduated from the immersive county-wide leadership program this month, becoming the first class in the organization’s 30+ year history to be extended an extra year.

Graduation was held Thursday, November 4th at the Train Depot in Hahira.  Leadership Lowndes President Scott Matheson emceed the event that included live music and dinner.  In addition to the graduation certificate presentation, two of the 25 graduates received extra honors.  The class voted Kelley Saxon as the Tess Price Cox Spirit of Enthusiasm recipient.  That award is given to someone who embodies the spirit of the Leadership Lowndes Program.  The class also voted Jordan Klaus as Class President. 

The Honorable Judge H. Arthur McLane presented the award that bears his name to Leadership Lowndes Past President Angie Crawford.  The award is given to an individual or business who demonstrates exceptional support of the Leadership Lowndes organization and its mission.

The Graduating Class of 2020/2021 are:

Nearing Adams   

Elizabeth Backe   

Andrea Bridges

Bernard Bulemu, Jr.

Gabbi Metts

Dr. Patrick Chancy   

Yurshema Flanders    

Amanda Hamrick 

Jaqueline Hickman

Bill Holt 

Jarmisha Hudson  

Ashlyn Johnson  

Chris Jones

Jordan Klaus

Don Luke

Christi Marsh

Tim McCoppin

Robby Moorfield

George Page

BJ Pyrzenski

Tyshon Reed

Kelley Saxon

Royce Thomas

Robyn West

John Williams

Participants were selected in the fall of 2019 and began the year long program in January of 2020.  They completed the annual retreat and their first program day before Leadership Lowndes suspended all activity because of the pandemic.

The organization regrouped and relaunched the class in 2021.  With the help of area businesses and organizations, Leadership Lowndes was able to hold several educational program days for classmates to learn the inner workings of a variety of industries in Valdosta and Lowndes County.  Classmates also participated in community service projects including a donation drive for Legacy Behavioral Health Services, fundraising for the Miracle League of Valdosta, and assisting in the renovation of The Meeting Place, a transitional center for homeless women.  The class also voted on a non-profit organization to receive additional funding.  Based on their vote, Leadership Lowndes will donate $500 to the Miracle League of Valdosta.

The class now moves to alumni status and will be responsible for helping plan for next year’s program. 

The Leadership Lowndes Class of 2022 will be announced prior to the new class reception on December 2nd.

