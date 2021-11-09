//DJJ hosts anniversary celebration for Valdosta youth center

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a first-anniversary celebration of the Southwest Key’s Evening Reporting Center in Lowndes County, on Monday, November 8, at 11:30 am.

The community-based program in Valdosta, Ga., provides supervision, with structured activities, for youth at risk of further involvement in the juvenile justice system. Remarks will be made by DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver and Lowndes County Juvenile Court Judge James F. Council, Jr.

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021

Location: 118 West Hill Avenue, Valdosta

Time: 11:30 am