//Valdosta 911 call leads to arrests for theft

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Harrington, Michael T, African American male, age 33, resident of Orange Park, Florida.

Offender: Smith, John C, African American male, age 43, resident of Patterson, Georgia.

On November 8, 2021, at approximately 9:21 pm, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the Inland Sunstop (2112 W Hill Ave) after E911 received a call that two subjects, later identified as Michael Harrington and John Smith, were seen entering a vehicle that did not belong to them. The victim told officers she parked her tractor-trailer and was walking into the store when she observed Harrington and Smith enter the cab of her vehicle, so she called E911. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the offenders. While investigating the case a witness approached officers and told them she witnessed the offenders steal a grill from Motel 6 (2003 W Hill Ave), and she followed them to the Sunstop. Both Harrington and Smith were detained and transported to Lowndes County Jail where they were charged with Entering an Auto to Commit Theft (Felony) and Theft by Taking (Misdemeanor).

The stolen grill was recovered and returned to the owner.

“We are grateful for the victim and witness in this case whose quick reactions helped lead to the arrest of these two offenders before they could leave the area”. Captain Scottie Johns