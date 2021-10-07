//VSU selects Barnes & Noble College to manage campus bookstore

Share with friends











Valdosta State University has selected Barnes & Noble College (BNC) to manage all course materials and retail and online operations for the VSU Bookstore effective Oct. 10.

BNC will offer a suite of innovative programs and services to support academic success for students and faculty, in addition to delivering an expanded merchandise assortment and an engaging retail experience.

“We are excited to welcome Barnes & Noble College to our campus and look forward to working with them to enhance the bookstore experience for our faculty, students, and community,” said Shannon McGee, associate vice President for Finance and Administration at VSU. “Barnes & Noble College has extensive expertise to support the university’s overall mission through improved faculty resources and a focus on affordable course materials to ensure our students have what they need to be successful in the classroom and graduate.”

The VSU Bookstore will ensure students and faculty are supported with everything they need to succeed, including the industry’s largest inventory of affordable physical and digital course materials backed by a price-match program and convenient options for ordering and receiving materials, such as in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery.

Faculty will gain access to the market-leading BNC Adoption & Insights Portal (AIP), which allows them to easily research and submit affordable course material selections, further driving choice and student success. AIP will also provide VSU academic leadership with the ability to view real-time adoption rates and submission progress at the school or departmental level and communicate directly with faculty from within the portal.

The VSU Bookstore will offer an expanded assortment of Blazer apparel, gifts, school supplies, and more. Through its strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, BNC will offer an unparalleled assortment of school apparel and an exceptional retail experience. Merchandise will be available in the store and online through dynamic and personalized web or mobile app experiences.

“We are very excited to partner with Valdosta State University as its new bookstore operator,” said Jonathan Shar, executive vice president of retail for Barnes & Noble Education Inc., the parent company of Barnes & Noble College. “We support VSU’s mission of providing a comprehensive academic education and look forward to offering a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience that will help to drive success for students in the classroom and beyond.”

