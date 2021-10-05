//VHS names Homecoming Queen and King

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta High School seniors, Adrianna Breeden and Kaleb Robinson have been named Homecoming Queen and King for 2021.

VHS Senior, Adrianna Breeden, was named the 2021 Homecoming Queen during halftime of the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Tift County football game on Friday, October 1.

Breeden is a varsity basketball cheerleader, member of the Beta Club, Interact Club, and FCCLA. After graduation, Breeden plans to attend Kennesaw State University to pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education with a minor in Business.

Homecoming King, Kaleb Robinson, is a member of the varsity Wildcat football team and a member of the VHS Beta Club. Upon graduation, Robinson plans to attend Georgia Tech.