//Valdosta Utilities Department raises funds for local breast cancer center

Release:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign meant to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research. Every October, people worldwide come together to show their support and that no one fights alone. The City of Valdosta’s Utilities Department wanted to get involved by raising money for the cause.

In 2020, the department started their Baking for Breast Cancer fundraiser, where city employees and local businesses donate baked goods or gift items to be auctioned off. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the event was run as a silent auction, with this listing and bidding of available items being done via email.

“Since we were limited in what we could do during COVID, we began to throw around ideas on how we could fundraise and still be safe. So, the idea of a silent auction was mentioned, and we began working toward creating a socially distanced Bake-off while encouraging employee engagement, “said Rebecca Williams, Utilities Operations Coordinator.

The turnout for both bakers and participants were better than anticipated. Williams and her team were thrilled to see city employees come together for such a good cause. She mentioned how one of her co-workers was deeply touched by the event, as his mother battled breast cancer, and he tries to give back any way he can.

In its first year, the department raised more than $800, all of which was donated to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. This year’s bake sale was held on Friday, October 22, and raised a little over $1,000. The department plans to take the proceeds and partner with the SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center to assist its patients with treatment costs.

Williams mentions that the event would not have been possible if not for all the support and is so thankful for everyone that took the time to get involved. She says, “We would like to give a special thank you to Betty Can Bake Bakery, Positivtii by Deonna, South Georgia Pecan, V-Town gifts and More, and a HUGE thank you to all the bakers that donated their time and their desserts to make the Bake Auction a success.” The Utilities Department hopes to make this a long-standing tradition and is already eagerly planning next year’s event.