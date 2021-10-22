//GBI seeks assistance in locating sexual assault victims, including in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

Roswell, GA (October 22, 2021) – The GBI is assisting the Roswell Police Department with identifying additional sexual assault victims in an ongoing criminal investigation. The Roswell Police Department recently arrested Robert Vandel, age 63, of Canton, on multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation. Investigators believe that there are more victims in Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, Savannah, Midland, GA and Opeila, AL and because of the multijurisdictional implications asked the GBI to assist in the efforts of locating these victims.

All of the victims that have been identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents. Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson by email at cdickerson@roswellgov.com or call 770-640-4453.

Original Release:

Roswell, GA (9/02/2021) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a former local charter school teacher on rape charges, and is encouraging any additional victims to come forward. On Tuesday, August 31st, Roswell Police Officers began an investigation into the sexual assault of a child, reported to have taken place in early 2020 at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School located in Roswell. Further investigation has led detectives

to charge Robert Vandel, age 63 of Canton, with the following offenses:

Rape

Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rape a Child Under 14

Aggravated Child Molestation

Sexual Assault by Persons in Supervisory Authority

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes

False Imprisonment of a Child Less Than 14

Vandel was employed as a science teacher at FAST at the time of the assault, and the victim was a student in his class. Roswell detectives, along with the Holly Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, took Vandel into custody earlier this afternoon at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, where he was employed at the time of his arrest. Our investigators believe that Vandel may have assaulted additional victims. We are encouraging any other victims or persons with information to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770)640-4100. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404)577-8477 or by going to www.StopCrimeATL.org.