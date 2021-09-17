//Valdosta State announces Summer 2021 Graduates

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2021. This includes the following area residents:

Deja Austin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jeunile Ballard Bell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Lacey Barrett of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Delaney Bernard of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology

Martha Bird of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

Breana Box of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jarrett Broadie of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education

Andrew Brooks of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Mai Thi Tuyet Bui of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance

Tia Butler of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Sociology

Katie Buzzard of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education

Anna Carithers of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders

Charles Conner of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership

Andrew Diamond of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology

Bruce Eager of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Tayler Ebert of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing

Keona Foster of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Inderdisciplinary Studies

Ciara Gilbert of Valdosta earned the Associate of Arts

Raasheed Godwin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Heather Griffin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Cameron Hamilton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Tommy Hampton of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Taylor Hawthorne of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Hannah Haynes of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Jada Hill of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Taylor Hillegass of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brittany Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business

Jermain Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Virginia Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Dillon Jones of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Brittany Kight of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Amie Law of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Elizabeth Lott of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology

Heather Maldonado of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Patricia McCrae of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Patricia Moynihan of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Amber Nelms of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education

Joy O’Neal of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Nancy Palmer of Valdosta earned the Master of Music in Performance

Kimberly Parker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Ansley Parrish of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology

Gopal Patel of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Christian Perry of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Art

Julissa Pettway of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Jennifer Porter of Valdosta earned the Master of Social Work

Destinee Pratt of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Music Education

Jessica Queen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance

Katharine Roland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Maia Romero of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Michael Scott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and Development

Brent Shoniker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Luke Sigmon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Jamie Steen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Rasha Steward of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bryonna Stokes of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Hamilton Tillman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics

Mikayla Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

More than 550 students completed their degree requirements during Summer Semester 2021.

“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu.