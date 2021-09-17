//Valdosta State announces Summer 2021 Graduates

Release:
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2021. This includes the following area residents:
- Deja Austin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Jeunile Ballard Bell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
- Lacey Barrett of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Delaney Bernard of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology
- Martha Bird of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
- Breana Box of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Jarrett Broadie of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education
- Andrew Brooks of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
- Mai Thi Tuyet Bui of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance
- Tia Butler of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Sociology
- Katie Buzzard of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
- Anna Carithers of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders
- Charles Conner of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership
- Andrew Diamond of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology
- Bruce Eager of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
- Tayler Ebert of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing
- Keona Foster of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Inderdisciplinary Studies
- Ciara Gilbert of Valdosta earned the Associate of Arts
- Raasheed Godwin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
- Heather Griffin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
- Cameron Hamilton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
- Tommy Hampton of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
- Taylor Hawthorne of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
- Hannah Haynes of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
- Jada Hill of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Taylor Hillegass of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Brittany Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business
- Jermain Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
- Virginia Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
- Dillon Jones of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
- Brittany Kight of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
- Amie Law of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
- Elizabeth Lott of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology
- Heather Maldonado of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
- Patricia McCrae of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
- Patricia Moynihan of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
- Amber Nelms of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education
- Joy O’Neal of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
- Nancy Palmer of Valdosta earned the Master of Music in Performance
- Kimberly Parker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
- Ansley Parrish of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology
- Gopal Patel of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
- Christian Perry of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Art
- Julissa Pettway of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
- Jennifer Porter of Valdosta earned the Master of Social Work
- Destinee Pratt of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Music Education
- Jessica Queen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance
- Katharine Roland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Maia Romero of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
- Michael Scott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and Development
- Brent Shoniker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Luke Sigmon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
- Jamie Steen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
- Rasha Steward of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Bryonna Stokes of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Hamilton Tillman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics
- Mikayla Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
More than 550 students completed their degree requirements during Summer Semester 2021.
“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”
