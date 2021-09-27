//Valdosta police investigating homicide on West Savannah Ave.

Share with friends











Release:

On September 26, 2021, at approximately 7:25 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue, after E911 received numerous calls about a subject being shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. Officers immediately began first aid on the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.