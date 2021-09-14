//LHS students awarded academic honors from College Board National

Share with friends











Recognition Programs

Release:

Lowndes High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Jessica Blair – National African American Recognition Program

Photo: Jessica Blair, Lowndes High School student, earned National African American Recognition Program



Aeyva Dela Rosa – National Indigenous Recognition Program

Photo: Aeyva Dela Rosa, Lowndes High School student, earned National Indigenous Recognition Program

Eligible students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams. Additionally, students must identify as African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town. Qualified students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year. Award recipients are announced at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“By awarding students who excel academically with honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs, we aim to create pathways to college for underrepresented students,” said Steve Bumbaugh, College Board senior vice president of College & Career Access. “We hope this inspires many more students to work toward this recognition.