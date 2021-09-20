//Dr. Medina joins SGMC Infectious Disease

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Rita Medina, MD, infectious disease has joined SGMC Infectious Disease. SGMC Infectious Disease is a part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multispecialty group in the region.

Dr. Medina comes to Valdosta from Flagstaff, AZ where she practiced as an infectious disease physician at Flagstaff Medical Center. She received her medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Dr. Medina completed her residency in internal medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital located in Houston, TX and she completed her fellowship in infectious diseases at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL.

Dr. Medina explained that patients can expect for her to listen to their concerns and not brush them off. She wants her patients to be involved and participate in their care as much as they would like.

“To this end, it is very important to me that patients are well aware of their medical condition, including its pathophysiology, and what is being done to address it. Because this is important to me, I make it a point to explain things to my patients as thoroughly as I can regardless of the number of times that I have to go over it. I believe that as patients understand more about what is going on with their health, they become better advocates for themselves.” said Dr. Medina.

Dr. Medina specializes in illnesses that are caused by a numerous variety of bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites. She treats pneumonia, skin and bone infections and is also trained to recognize and treat tuberculosis and HIV as well as zoonotic diseases and invasive fungal infections among others.

Dr. Medina is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases, and is fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Medina is looking forward to relocating to Valdosta as the city reminds her of where she grew up.

“When I visited South Georgia, the greenery, weather and the nearby ocean in Florida reminded me a lot of Puerto Rico —the weather and landscapes I was raised in, it felt like home,” said Dr. Medina.

In her free time she enjoys reading fiction, hiking, baking and writing.

Dr. Medina is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 229-433-1838. SGMC Infectious Disease is located at 2412N. Oak St. Ste-B1 in Valdosta.