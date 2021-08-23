//VPD update on Brookwood Drive shooting

Share with friends











Deceased: Lyndon Williams, African American male 25 years of age

Update Release:

This investigation has revealed that the deceased, Lyndon Williams, followed behind a subject for several miles as he was returning home from work. This subject did not know that he was being followed. Once at the residence, Williams produced a firearm and confronted the subject as he was trying to get out of his vehicle and go into his home. The subject was able to retrieve a handgun as he got out of his vehicle and shot Williams in self-defense.

At this time no criminal charges are being filed on the subject who shot Williams.

Original Release:

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:55 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive after a citizen called E911 to report a subject had been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began to provide first aid to the male until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct an investigation. Information and evidence collected in this investigation, show this to be an isolated incident. This investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

