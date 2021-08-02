LivingAugust 2, 2021 Valdosta Fire Dept. offers tips on dealing with summer heat Share with friends Metro 17 Valdosta has shared a heat warning PSA video featuring Lt. Dereck Willis of the Valdosta Fire Department providing health and safety tips. See the video below, or visit: https://youtu.be/q-Fk6RKUTug TAGS: advisorydereckdereck willishealthheathotsafetysummervaldosta fire departmentValdosta fire Deptvfdwillis Related posts State School Superintendent seeking students…Car drives into Valdosta grocery…Mask requirements reinstated in courts…LCSO makes cocaine bust in…Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission and Arts…Valdosta traffic stop leads to…Vikings to kick off season…Valdosta-Lowndes crash report shows crashes…DPH encouraging vaccinations as COVID…Lowndes County warns residents of…