//Valdosta Fire Dept. offers tips on dealing with summer heat
LivingAugust 2, 2021

Valdosta Fire Dept. offers tips on dealing with summer heat

Share with friends

Metro 17 Valdosta has shared a heat warning PSA video featuring Lt. Dereck Willis of the Valdosta Fire Department providing health and safety tips.

See the video below, or visit: https://youtu.be/q-Fk6RKUTug

TAGS:

Related posts