//SGMC Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Event

South Georgia Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive thru on Saturday, August 7th from 9am to 3pm at the Smith Northview Campus on 4280 North Valdosta Road, all unvaccinated persons 12 and older are encouraged to come out and get their free COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be made at SGMC.org but are not required. Not only are vaccinated persons far less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, they also tend to experience less severe symptoms and recover quicker. For more information, visit SGMC.org or call 229-433-1068.