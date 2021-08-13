//Monitoring the impacts Tropical Depression Fred may have on Lowndes County

Share with friends











Release:

Based on the latest information disseminated by the Tallahassee Division of the National Weather Service, Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring the impacts Tropical Depression Fred may have on the area throughout the next couple of days. Based on the latest forecast, there is only a 1 in 10 chance of Lowndes County experiencing Tropical Storm force winds. Currently, Lowndes County’s primary threat is heavy rain. In the 72 hours from Saturday through Monday, Lowndes County is expected to receive 3-4 inches of rain with some isolated areas seeing even higher totals, depending on if outer rain bands train over the same area multiple times throughout the weekend. The heaviest rain bands could begin to show up Sunday afternoon and last throughout the day on Monday, but should be clear of our area by Tuesday. Local grounds are currently saturated due to recent rains, Lowndes County Emergency Management encourages citizens to take a few minutes and check any storm drains or ditches around their property. While local Public Works crews continue to monitor drainage infrastructure, citizens can help by making sure culverts and storm drains around homes and businesses are free of any debris to include grass clippings and trash. By checking your property and clearing any debris will allow as much water to freely flow and runoff as possible. Beyond checking for dead limbs and making sure the drainage infrastructure is clear, citizens should continue to monitor the forecast and be prepared.

Caption: Tropical Depression Fred tracking forcast model

Citizens can monitor the forecasts as they are issued by the National Hurricane Center and Nation Weather Service, Tallahassee using their websites and social media sites:

Hurricane Season runs through November 30, 2021. Citizens are encouraged to sign up for CodeRed, Lowndes County’s free emergency notification system, by visiting www.lowndescounty.com and clicking on the CodeRed icon. Lowndes County Emergency Management uses CodeRed to release specific information to citizens during emergencies to include weather events. Further, users have the option of receiving weather warnings directly from the National Weather Service as soon as they are issued.”

Lowndes County Emergency Management will continue to monitor Tropical Depression Fred and updates will be released if conditions begin to deteriorate.