Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on the millage on August 24, 2021, at 5:00 pm, 327 N. Ashley Street, in the Lowndes County Commission Chambers on the 2nd floor. The millage rate will be set at the Regular Session Meeting at 5:30 pm.

Caption: 2021 Property Tax Digest 5 Year History

http://lowndescounty.com/ImageRepository/Document?documentID=2466