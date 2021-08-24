//LHS to face Griffin in their first regular-season home game

Share with friends











Release:

Our Lowndes Vikings will play their 2021 home regular season opener on Friday, August 27, when they host the Griffin Bears on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM. At this game the 1980 Viking Football State Champions will be honored as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our Vikings first state championship.

Tickets for this game are on sale. Individual game tickets are available on both sides of the stadium. The cost per reserve seat is $10 per ticket. All fans, except babies in arms must have a ticket.

Season tickets are all still available on both sides of the stadium. Reserve seat season ticket packages are $60 for the six (6) regular season home games. This will possibly be the last week we sell season ticket packages.

Season passes for Lowndes High Students are on sale at Lowndes High School.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday afternoons from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Fridays from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!