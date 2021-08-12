//Body found in Valdosta creek

Share with friends











Release:

On August 11, 2021, at approximately 8:37 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 900 block of Melody Lane, after a citizen called E911, to report that he had observed a person lying in the creek. The first officers on the scene approached the 56-year-old male and discovered that he was deceased. Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel began an investigation. At this time detectives observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body. The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time the investigation is ongoing, pending the autopsy results. We are not releasing the decedent’s information, pending notification of his family.