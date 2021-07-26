//Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire on East Park Ave

Share with friends











Release:

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1505 East Park Avenue, Unit A-2. The call came in from dispatch at 2:02 P.M. The first fire unit arrived within two minutes to find heavy smoke coming from a window of the residence. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The residents were not inside the apartment upon the Fire Department’s arrival. No injuries were reported.

A total of 16 fire personnel responded to the scene. Three occupants were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.