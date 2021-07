Share with friends











The City of Valdosta, Guardian Bank and the VLPRA have teamed with the Valdosta Mall to host a movie night event this Saturday July 31, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. The film, Firehouse Dog, will begin at 9:15 p.m.

The community is invited to attend and a recommended donation of $10 per person will go to benefit the city first responders injured on July 12 via the City of Valdosta First Responder Donation Fund.

More details in the post below: