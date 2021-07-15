//Lowndes Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sexual crimes with minor

Share with friends











Release:

On Saturday, July 10 a resident discovered a video saved an electronic device of Henry Theodore “Ted” Salmon engaged in sexual acts with a minor child. Deputies and detectives were called to the Arrowood Drive, Valdosta home and an investigation was initiated. Ted Salmon fled the residence before the arrival of law enforcement. As a result of that investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Salmon alleging possession of child pornography, child molestation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after firearms were found inside his residence.

Since that time, efforts have been made to locate Salmon without success. Today, around 4:00 PM deputies and investigators returned to the Sand Oak Drive, Valdosta area and eventually located Ted Salmon hiding in a storage building and was apprehended by a Sheriff’s Office canine and arrested.

This investigation in continuing and additional charges are possible.