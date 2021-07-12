//Lisa Bryant named Chief Appraiser of Lowndes County

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia- The Lowndes County Board of Assessors Office is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Bryant to the position of Chief Appraiser.

Before being named Chief Appraiser, Mrs. Bryant has been with the Lowndes County Board of Assessor’s for 10 years serving as the Residential Appraiser Team Leader. As the Chief Appraiser, Lisa will oversee daily office operations of the Board of Assessors and coordinate and manage the preparation of the county digest.

“I am both honored and excited about my new position as Chief Appraiser,” said Bryant. “We have a great group of people that work in this organization. We will continue to provide a quality service to the citizens of Lowndes County and local governments within our great community.”

“We are very excited to have Lisa Bryant as our new Chief Appraiser,” said Felicia Williams, Chairwoman, Lowndes County Board of Assessors. “Lisa did an outstanding job as the Residential Appraiser Team Leader and we have no doubt she will continue the outstanding job in her new position.”

A native of Lowndes County, Lisa is married to Randy and has three children.

For more information on the Lowndes County Board of Assessors visit www.lowndescounty.com.