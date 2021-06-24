//Wiregrass students receive summer scholarships

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass Announces Summer Scholarship Recipients

Valdosta, Ga— Students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned recently that their hard work is paying off. Thanks to the generous donation of friends and supporters of the college, ten students were awarded scholarships that will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs.

Those receiving scholarships for Summer Semester were: Sam Manley, Farmers and Merchants Scholarship (Radiology – Valdosta Campus); Andrea Oliver, CJB Industries Scholarship, (Cosmetology – Valdosta Campus); Ansley Alvis, Georgia Strickland Scholarship, (Networking Specialist- Valdosta Campus); Dalton Arnold, Darwin and Carrolyn Zeigler Memorial Scholarship, (Business Technology – Valdosta Campus); Samantha Boling, Flora Fourakers Scholarship and the Bynum Pride Award, (Dental – Valdosta Campus); Don Brewer, Coffey Memorial Scholarship, (Business Management – Valdosta Campus); and Lea Williams, Coyote Memorial Scholarship, (Welding – Coffee Campus)

These scholarships were merit based and applicants had to complete an application as well as provide letters of support.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Fall Semester. Classes begin August 19. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.