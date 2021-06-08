//Wiregrass announces Dean’s and President’s List for Spring

Share with friends











Release:

President’s and Dean’s List Announced for Spring Semester at Wiregrass

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Interim President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Spring Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Spring Semester 2021.

The following students are on the President’s List for Spring Semester 2021 and are listed by county:

(Atkinson) Jose Beiza, Jose Castillo, David Gaona, Diego Tinajero-Aguilar, and Estrellita Torres

(Bacon) Lea Williams

(Ben Hill) Dalton Allmond, Luis Arroyo, Aniya Brown, Jemiski Darby, Chargmaine Easom, Suzie Gibbs, Destinee, Hodge, Yazmine Lundy, Samuel Manley, and Clifford Searcy

(Berrien) Melissa Edwards, Andrea Jacobsen, and Miranda Rudeseal

(Brooks) William Exum, Shirley McRae, Paiton O’Neal

(Clinch) Caroline Cummings, and Elijah Ellis

(Colquitt) Ansley Alvis, Natalie Autrey, and Adrian Malagon-Galvan

(Coffee) Katie Burch, Jovita Cabrera, Elizabeth Davis, Shedrick Grady, Courtney Kirkland, Jaden Lee, Christian Miakisz, Timothy Mills, Alana Shealy, Shealyn Sommers, Maria Thompson, Halei Vick, Valerie Vornsand, and Chelsea Williams

(Cook) Shameria Tucker

(Irwin) James Drayton, Chardonae Jackson, Marissa Smith, Tanya Wilkes, and Jonathan Wilson

(Jones) Mallory Speir

(Lanier) Keith Barron, Ramior Miranda Gomez, and Madison Webrand

(Lowndes) Jacqueline Andrews, Violet Avedissian, Chukwufumnanya Azuah, Kaylee Bachtell, Heather Bailey, Brandon Chandler, Zachary Chyzik, Michael Colter, Caleb Condon, Andrew Cooper, Robert Debro, Cynthia Ellis, Stephanie Emmett, Denicia Escareno, Amori Everett, Katrell Foster, Kaysie Goff, Carlton Greenway, Eunji Gulla, Nadia Harris, Melissa Haskins, Kateris Jackson, Ryleigh Jefferson, Courtney Jenkins, Shawn Kelleher, Rebecca Kidd, Kye’Ashia Larkins, Jalen Lee, Heather Lopez, Nena Love, Candice Marberry, Rachelle Marks, Sabrina McCrae, Sherkresha McCrae, Keirra McLeod, Jacob McSpadden, Shamara Melvin, Andrea Oliver, Michelle Peeples, Kara Preston, Hope Rayburn, Kennadi Register, Chloe Schartle, Shannon Spreng, Olliyah Stewart, Michael Szalkay, Amos Terrell, Sasha Thomas, Kathryn Valler, Amber Warren, and Karina Wylie

(Mitchell) Bethany Phillips

(Pierce) Gene Cornett and Logan Todd

(Turner) Tedria Martin

(Ware) Zachary Harris

(Wilcox) Spencer-Lynn Harrell, and Kirsten Walls

(Out of State) Victoria Franklin

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Spring Semester 2021. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Spring Semester.

The following students on the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021 and are listed by county:

(Atkinson) David Abonza, and Juan Elias

(Ben Hill) Jacquelin Esteban, Angelica Hennessey, Elizabeth Morgan, Breanna Raburn, Elizabeth Rodriquez, Hector Serrano, Dartainan Sharp, and Jennifer Vick

(Berrien) Carmelita Garcia, Hannah Hall, Cheryl Peterson, Samuel Postell, Alexandria Short, Candance Warren, and Lexi Williams

(Brooks) Tatianna Conger, and Emily Hiers

(Camden) Melodee Smith

(Coffee) Amber Carver, Ethan Comer, Alyssa Fussell, Evan Merritt, Princess Merritt, Dieasha Mobley, Katie Shatto, Sarah Smith, Alexi Sweat, and Troy Taft

(Colquitt) David Grace

(Cook) Heather Duren, Kalei Godwin, James Taylor, Brandon Walker, and Diontae Wright

(Crisp) Lauren French Barnette

(Doughtery) Reese Bacon

(Irwin) Cindy Alvarado, Jason Brewer, Bryce Harper, and Christopher Richardson

(Lanier) Brenda Clark, Jacklyn Kenbeek, and Alecia King

(Lincoln) Crystlynn Ritchie

(Lowndes) Brianna Boone, Ellis Brown, Destiny Bussone, Madeline Castor, Lee Cooper, Amanda Corey, Jeana Costanzo, Carolina Crapps, Haleigh Crozier, Amber Davis, Juliana Deloach, Joseph Denly, April Donaldson, Lillian Dupree, Aaron Eveland, Mikel Fender, Jordan Green, Karena Green, Payton Hall, Russell Hunter, Lydell Jackson, Shanqase Jackson, KyBreanna Jefferson, MJ Johnson, Dana Kelly, Sean Kopszywa, Hailey Luong, Haley Manac, Crystal Matthews, Darrellnette Mccrae Stibbins, Erma Mitchell, Ryan Reed, Deja Rivers, Willie Robinson, Shantal Rozier, Samuel Sandwell, Kristian Sharp, William Smith, Lavada Spell, Lawrence Tillman, David Travisano, Shelby Trimble, Nathan White, and David Whitwell

(Muscogee) Mollie Moore

(Tift) Serria Lanier

(Wilcox) Tylana Daniels

(Out of State) Malik Brann, and Dillon Griffin