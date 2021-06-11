//Turner Center closes ‘Spring Into Art’ exhibition

Share with friends











Release:

Turner Center Wraps Up Spring Into Art

Heather Roberts, Turner Center PT Staff

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosted LAST CALL on Mon., June 7 for award winners and last-minute viewers of the Spring Into Art exhibition. A dozen artists who received awards for their entries discussed technique, inspiration, and challenges related to their accredited artwork. In a casual walking tour of the galleries, patrons were able to have an open discussion with the artists behind the region’s most prominent art exhibition.









The galleries are closed Thurs., June 10 until Mon., June 14 for installation of the new exhibition, which opens June 14, with a reception held from 5-7 p.m. at the Turner Center main galleries.

For more information about current and upcoming exhibits, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.