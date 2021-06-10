//SGMC names a new director of the Wound Care Center

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Names Simpson as Wound Center Program Director

South Georgia Medical Center announces Danna “Dee” Simpson as the Program Director of the SGMC Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center. Simpson started with SGMC in April of 2021.

The SGMC Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is located at 2330 North Ashley Street in Valdosta, Georgia.

In this new position Simpson will oversee all operations and be responsible for achieving clinical, operational and financial results at the center which is a member of the Healogics® network and offers state-of-the-art treatment practices and protocols to reintroduce the body’s innate ability to heal.

Simpson said, “I am excited to bring my passion for helping patients and growing awareness of advanced wound care capabilities to this position. The medical field is an exciting, rapidly evolving environment, where the well informed decisions made by medical professionals can transform our patients quality of life and provide hope for healing.”

Simpson holds a Bachelors in Arts and Economics from the University of Alabama and a Masters in Educational Leadership from the University of Central Florida.

Simpson is married to Larry and together they have six children.

SGMC’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center offers leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues and biosynthetics.

Chronic wounds affect more than 8 million patients in the U.S. and the incidence is rising fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy.

For more information visit, sgmc.org.