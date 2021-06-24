//Rusty Beale named as Cook High School head baseball coach

Share with friends











According to a post dated June 22 on the Cook High Athletics’ Facebook page, the baseball program has tapped former Lowndes head coach, Rusty Beale, to lead the program.

From the Cook High Athletics’ Facebook page:

The Hornet Nation is excited to announce and welcome Coach Rusty Beale as our new Hornet Baseball Coach. Coach Beale will be entering his 3rd season in the black and gold before taking over the helm for our Hornets. Coach Beale and his wife Jessi will both be working at Cook High School. They have a beautiful daughter, Allie. GO HORNETS!!