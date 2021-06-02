//Lowndes Fire Rescue plans to expand over the next year

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— Lowndes County Fire Rescue recently announced that they will be expanding with new stations and position openings. Lowndes County Fire is working to create a new station at Clyattville, Bemiss, and North Lowndes. However, residents should expect the Clyattville location to be completed this year (September-November). As for the Bemiss location, Lowndes believes it will be completed between April and May of 2022. They expect the North Lowndes location to be completed by June or July of 2022. For more information, see the Lowndes County Fire Rescue Facebook post below.